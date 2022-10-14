Halloween Ends might not be the final Halloween movie, but it’s the last Halloween movie starring iconic scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis. She even signed a contract saying so. The only thing scarier than Michael Myers is a team of high-priced lawyers. Actually, let me take it back. In terms of scariness, it goes 1) high-priced lawyers, 2) Freddy Krueger, 3) Spike the gremlin, then 4) Michael Myers.

There’s been three Halloween movies since 2018 and Gremlins is coming back as an animated series, but what about A Nightmare on Elm Street? There hasn’t been a new Nightmare (not to be confused with Wes Craven’s New Nightmare) since 2010’s reboot with Jackie Earle Haley, not Robert Englund, as Freddy. Heather Langenkamp, the actress who played Nancy Thompson in the three best Nightmare movies, is waiting.

“If Nancy could fight Freddy one last time, I would really like that,” she told ET Online. “Gosh, I’d love to see a future in that. I’ve been really watching the Halloween saga that’s been out, and I love watching Jamie Lee Curtis get to play that part. You know, this age, where I think we have so much to give to those storylines, but I wish I was in control of that, but unfortunately, it’s one of those Hollywood very complicated things.”

Langenkamp stars in one Netflix hit (The Midnight Club) and Englund is on another (Stranger Things). Surely the streaming service can take one series away from Ryan Murphy and give that money to Nancy and Freddy. How many shows does one person need? He already has, like, 15.

