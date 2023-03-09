Since 2015, Jennifer Lawrence has played a mop magnate, Mystique twice, cinema’s most stressed out mom since The Babadook, a Russian spy, an astronomer who discovers a comet that will obliterate Earth, and a solider suffering from trauma. There’s also Passengers, but I don’t even want to step into that icky mess again. It’s been a very serious near-decade from a self-deprecating actress who got her start on a TBS sitcom. Thankfully, Hollywood will let Lawrence be funny again in No Hard Feelings.

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys), No Hard Feelings is about two helicopter parents, played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti, who hire Jennifer Lawrence’s stumbling-through-life Maddie to “date” (wink) their “unf*ckable” son. It’s a premise straight out of an ’80s comedy. Also a throwback: it’s coming during the summer, something that rarely happens for studio comedies anymore. Here’s to “weiner” double entendres!

Here’s the official logline:

“On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to ‘date’ their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.”

No Hard Feelings, which also stars Andrew Feldman, Natalie Morales, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, comes out on June 23rd.