Nomadland took home the top honor at the 32nd Producers Guild of America Awards on Wednesday. The Chloé Zhao-directed film won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures over Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, and The Trial of the Chicago 7, among other fellow Best Picture nominees.
“In a year when we have been living such isolated lives, we were proud to make a movie about community and what connects us,” producer Peter Spears said during his acceptance speech. “You honor the entire Nomadland company with this award.”
As noted by Variety, the PGA Awards is “one of the key indicators for the Academy Awards, particularly the best picture category.” Over the past decade, the same movie has won both the Darryl F. Zanuck Award and Best Picture seven times:
2011
PGA: The King’s Speech
Oscar: The King’s Speech
2012
PGA: The Artist
Oscar: The Artist
2013
PGA: Argo
Oscar: Argo
2014
PGA: 12 Years a Slave and Gravity
Oscar: 12 Years a Slave
2015
PGA: Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Oscar: Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
2016
PGA: The Big Short
Oscar: Spotlight
2017
PGA: La La Land
Oscar: Moonlight
2018
PGA: The Shape of Water
Oscar: The Shape of Water
2019
PGA: Green Book
Oscar: Green Book
2020
PGA: 1917
Oscar: Parasite
Considering Nomadland also won Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes, it’s the clear Best Picture frontrunner. The 93rd Academy Awards takes place one month from today, on April 25.
(Via Variety)