Nomadland took home the top honor at the 32nd Producers Guild of America Awards on Wednesday. The Chloé Zhao-directed film won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures over Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, and The Trial of the Chicago 7, among other fellow Best Picture nominees.

“In a year when we have been living such isolated lives, we were proud to make a movie about community and what connects us,” producer Peter Spears said during his acceptance speech. “You honor the entire Nomadland company with this award.”

As noted by Variety, the PGA Awards is “one of the key indicators for the Academy Awards, particularly the best picture category.” Over the past decade, the same movie has won both the Darryl F. Zanuck Award and Best Picture seven times:

2011

PGA: The King’s Speech

Oscar: The King’s Speech

2012

PGA: The Artist

Oscar: The Artist

2013

PGA: Argo

Oscar: Argo

2014

PGA: 12 Years a Slave and Gravity

Oscar: 12 Years a Slave

2015

PGA: Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Oscar: Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

2016

PGA: The Big Short

Oscar: Spotlight

2017

PGA: La La Land

Oscar: Moonlight

2018

PGA: The Shape of Water

Oscar: The Shape of Water

2019

PGA: Green Book

Oscar: Green Book

2020

PGA: 1917

Oscar: Parasite

Considering Nomadland also won Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes, it’s the clear Best Picture frontrunner. The 93rd Academy Awards takes place one month from today, on April 25.

(Via Variety)