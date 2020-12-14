“I’m not homeless. I’m just houseless. Not the same thing, right?”

Nomadland is one of the best movies of 2020, even if it doesn’t technically come out until 2021. How’s that? Because the film, directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Frances McDormand as a widow who travels the American west in a van after losing her job in the Great Recession, had an awards qualifying run in virtual cinemas this month. Meaning, Searchlight Pictures wanted to get it out now, as opposed to next year, so it could receive Academy Award consideration. This proved to be a good strategy: Nomadland is almost guaranteed to be nominated for Best Picture — it’s arguably the frontunner — and McDormand and Zhao (who also directed Marvel’s Eternals) are locks, too. It’s a really good movie about independence, rejecting the capitalistic “American dream,” and the importance of choosing the right poop bucket. Watch the trailer above.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, Nomadland features real nomads Linda May, Swankie, and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.

Nomadland opens in February 2021.