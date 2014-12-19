President Obama: Sony ‘Made A Mistake’ By Pulling ‘The Interview’

#The Interview #James Franco #Seth Rogen
Senior Pop Culture Editor
12.19.14 74 Comments

During his year-end press conference earlier today, President Obama was asked for his opinion on Sony indefinitely pulling The Interview from their release schedule, and he was about as direct as you’re ever going to hear a politician get. Obama first admitted that, yes, Sony’s a corporation and they “suffered significant damage, there were threats against its employees. I am sympathetic to the concerns that they face.” And yet: “I think they made a mistake.”

“We cannot have a society where some dictator someplace can start imposing censorship here in the United States. Because if somebody’s going to intimidate them for releasing a satirical movie, imagine what’s going to happen when there’s a documentary they don’t like. Even worse, if producers and distributors start engaging in self-censorship because they don’t want to offend the sensibilities of somebody who frankly probably needs their sensibilities offended. That’s not who we are. That’s not who Americans are.

Again, I’m sympathetic to Sony…but I wish they had spoken to me first.” (Via)

That’s a dad move right there. He later added:

“I think it says something about North Korea,” Obama says, that it would “mount an all-out attack over a satirical film…starring Seth Rogen. That gives you a sense of the regime we’re talking about here.” (Via)

Also, at one point, Obama said “James Flacco,” so expect that to be a thing.

Via Deadline

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Interview#James Franco#Seth Rogen
TAGSJAMES FLACCOjames francoPRESIDENT OBAMASETH ROGENTHE INTERVIEW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP