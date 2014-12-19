President Obama: Sony ‘Made A Mistake’ By Pulling ‘The Interview’

During his year-end press conference earlier today, President Obama was asked for his opinion on Sony indefinitely pulling The Interview from their release schedule, and he was about as direct as you’re ever going to hear a politician get. Obama first admitted that, yes, Sony’s a corporation and they “suffered significant damage, there were threats against its employees. I am sympathetic to the concerns that they face.” And yet: “I think they made a mistake.”
“We cannot have a society where some dictator someplace can start imposing censorship here in the United States. Because if somebody’s going to intimidate them for releasing a satirical movie, imagine what’s going to happen when there’s a documentary they don’t like. Even worse, if producers and distributors start engaging in self-censorship because they don’t want to offend the sensibilities of somebody who frankly probably needs their sensibilities offended. That’s not who we are. That’s not who Americans are.
Again, I’m sympathetic to Sony…but I wish they had spoken to me first.” (Via)
That’s a dad move right there. He later added:
“I think it says something about North Korea,” Obama says, that it would “mount an all-out attack over a satirical film…starring Seth Rogen. That gives you a sense of the regime we’re talking about here.” (Via)
Also, at one point, Obama said “James Flacco,” so expect that to be a thing.
As they should. Obama shouldn’t be asking Sony to stand up to terrorists and put civilians in danger, nor should he be reprimanding them for pulling the movie.
Uhh yeah he should. Home land security said there was no threat. And there isn’t, but sony and theater chains (and this is probably more on the theater chains than sony alone) were cowards and they ran and hid from a boogey man.
So now the president the figurehead of our government has to come out and reassure the populace the boogeyman isn’t real and our hollywood overlords are just cowardly. He had to do that for Americans to feel safe and I’m glad/sad he had to.
It’s that kinda attitude Mulligan that makes terrorism work. If the movie was made and terrorists bombed a theatre, its not the movies fault. Its the terrorists. Same reasoning that Beavis and Butthead, Marilyn Manson, and the videogame Doom never killed anyone. The fact that you would blame the movie and not the literal bombers for any deaths is why we can’t have nice things
@MulliganNY Get real, dude.
ok i’ll do it: Is James Flacco elite?
Hes Dicknose Elite.
Fuck james flacco and the ravens! Go steelers!
Good deep ball, shitty award show host.
Mulligan… I don’t even know where to begin.
It also says a lot about our federal government that would let a foreign government freely harass American citizens on American soil.
Protect our e-borders! Put up a cyber wall! Dey hacked our jerbs!
Yeah I don’t know how our government can better protect private businesses from cyber attacks outside of forcing those businesses to have some kind of government mandated cyber security.
yup.
@Eddie Baby – Later on in his response the President said that there would be a “proportional response” to the hack and he didn’t take a military strike off the table, so I hardly think that they are letting North Korea “freely harass” anybody.
Oh, are you kidding? The DOJ is sharpening their pikes as we speak. They’ve been looking to make a statement about cybercrime for a couple of years now, and this is perfect. The only question is whether North Korea will just shove the guilty party outside the gates and run or if Obama and the DOJ are going to make the UN help them.
@El Gordo…he also said if the Syrians used chem weapons, that would be a red line. How’d that work out?
@AhNope – Considering we are arming the resistance against him, have provided airstrikes against Asad’s forces, and the instability has drawn in ISIS, I’d say it hasn’t worked out to well for the regime.
@Dan Seitz I’m curious if they’ll go with the actual guilty party (assuming they’re responsible), or just hand-pick someone from their considerable population that’s already imprisoned.
A digital patsy, if you will.
So government should be involved with the invisible hand of the free market, Eddie Baby?
You guys are so confusing.
@Tim Was Tim
You are confused if you think the North Korean government is the invisible hand of the free market.
Some people would hate Obama for curing cancer.
That depends on whose cancer it is.
nope.
Fox News Headline – “Obama playing God”
“Obama puts thousands of hard-working oncologists out if work. Wall Street tumbles as chemotherapy companies file for bankruptcy.”
Look, as far as I’m concerned Obama has done almost nothing good for the country. Heck, he’s hardly done anything at all. However, he’s 100% right here. Hollywood shouldn’t have given in to irrational fear because of some embarrassing emails that are forgotten as soon as they come out. To the rest of the world this looks like America can’t keep its movie theaters safe from North Korea.
Thanks OBAMA, now I don’t have to get chemo.
Pakistan must really love the current season of Homeland, but they let us watch it without threat.
And James Franco’s ego shrunk 3 sizes that day.
I think this was kind of a shade-throw at Rogen. “Threatening a Ryan Gosling movie would make sense, but Seth fucking Rogen?”
eh, it was good natured ribbing.
You know who else likes ribbing? Vince’s mom – it’s for her pleasure.
Terrorists have threatened a 9/11-style attack on Vince’s mom’s poo-say.
The day after an attack on that poo-say, when you pee the burning will be so intense it will feel like it can melt steal beams.
And again, a comment on Fox News when they have nothing to do with the story.
Shouldn’t the President of the United States have better things to do then meddle with private businesses such as film and Sony, and shame them for acting how they felt warranted after they felt a movie was a threat to people? Nothing has really changed since we still have the same enemies since we are still at some war, ever since 9/11/01… How much of my life do I have to go through with my peers dying and being injured?
James and Seth are smart guys. In my opinion they knew this would happen… Now everyone HAS to see this movie asap!! I admit I can’t wait either, but I don’t want to be killed going to see if in theaters either. I can wait for the DVD.
AFter reading your comment, @Nataliecavallo , I am pretty sure that you are without peers… or friends.
Should the President have better things to do than discuss a foreign nation threatening a terrorist attack on US soil? Not really, no.
So you think James Franco and Seth Rogan made this moving with the expectation that Sony would get hacked, which would create a chain of events leading to theaters and the company canceling the film because of terrorist threats; all in order to increase publicity? I either need to get a hold of the crystal ball they were holding, or some of what you’ve been smiking.
@Nataliecavallo – Yes. North Korea, a country that can’t even feed it’s people, has enough (or any) agents in the US that they can strike at even a significant portion of the roughly 40,000 movie theaters we have. You should totally be afraid of the boogey man. That’s reasonable. Not at all fucking crazy.
WHATTADIPSHITNATALIE
blah blah edit button
Uhh you do realize he was responding to a question asked of him right? Like someone from the press thought he should weigh in here.
Also, I believe we’ve technically been at war with North Korea since 1950.
@El_Gordo
The North Koreans only have to hit a couple theaters, which is doable.
@Eddie Baby – They only have to hit a few theaters to do what? Get added to our drone flyover schedule? The military leaders in NK aren’t stupid. There is NOTHING to gain by physically acting against the US.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq.
Amazing
The only thing the President has wrong is calling out Sony instead of AMC (the first theater to refuse to screen the movie). Sony pulled it because they wanted to open on more than 100 screens so they could, you know, make a profit. They would happily put the thing out on Christmas Day (odd choice sort of) if theaters were on board.
Makes me sad to see good people engaging trolls.
A toddler smashing his face against a keyboard would create a comment more rational than this one.
You know what’s great about this site Zap? That I just muted you. How’s that for not listening to dumb ideas.
Sigh* really?
I don’t think anybody would blame the movie for an attack, but the risk isn’t necessarily from foreign terrorists. Even if the local lunatic showed up with a pistol to a multiplex showing this movie and shot somebody in the knee, the public would be scared shitless about going to theaters for a while.
@Zap Rowsdower – Whiskey. Tango. Foxtrot. Was that even English? Hell, does that even qualify as “engrish”?
[youtu.be]
In Ole Zap’s defense, I never thought the “Norks” could pull something like this off either.
Kim Jong-Un is the Yellow King?
Yerrow King FTW
#truedetectiveseason3
I bet Chibs was working with the Norks all long.
natural rasberry flavoring, you can go straight to hell
Ya!!! artificial flavoring FTW
Such a shame such a tool took such a great handle.
“Norks” is old school colloquial British for “Boobs”, so they’ve got that going for them.
Credit where credit’s due, “norks” is an awesome shorthand. It also means “tits” in Brit slang.
This fella knows what I’m talking about.
I hate that now terrorist use just this phrase “remember 9/11?” and we just go nope nope nope. I give those guys the cyber middle finger.
Ah, man! Muting is a thing? Thanks, AB!
Haven’t agreed with much of POTUS’ policies but he was dead on here. Now let’s see if he actually does something.
Nope. Gotta get to Hawaii. Mele Kalikimaka bitches!!!
FSUpunk will go weeks without posting here.
But say a bad word about his beloved Fox News in the comments, and he’s here in an instant to protect its precious honor.
It’s like the Bat Signal. He’s not the dimwit troll we want, but he’s the dimwit troll we deserve.
But we’ll ridicule him. Because he can take it.
Come on Zap. An entire paragraph without the words “Libtard”, “Constitution”, “Kenya”, or the phrase “We the People”, or “Emperor in Chief”?
Although you do get 10 Rush Bucks for “Benghazi”.
I’ve never heard anyone on the left say, “Don’t listen to Rush Limbaugh.”
I have heard them point and laugh at the fat, drug-addled racist for being a misogynist and a douche bag. But never “don’t listen.” I mean who can tell old people what to listen to, anyway.
What Tim said.
Liberals don’t tell people not to watch Limbaugh. If anything, they’re busy sending out Youtube clips from his show, asking more people to watch him. That chortling retard’s the best recruitment officer the left could ever hope for.