It’s been over seven months since Barbie hit theaters, yet it seems like every week we learn of a new actor or actress who was supposed to make an appearance in the film. We recently learned that DunkInfluencer Ben Affleck was slated to appear before bowing out at the 11th hour, along with a handful of other actors who had to drop out due to scheduling. As if there would be anything more important than appearing in this film.

Helen Mirren recently revealed that there was a cut scene involving her role of The Narrator being taken from her by fellow British legend Olivia Colman. “It was a very funny scene with Olivia Colman sort of playing drunk and us clashing about who is the real grande dame of British actresses,” Mirren revealed to Variety.

She added, “She comes in and tries to take over the role of the Narrator and I had to fight her off.” If it were a real competition of iconic Brits, it would not be fair to leave out Julie Andrews.

Mirren’s role was obviously not taken from her, though she didn’t reveal why the scene was cut. She did say that in the original script, the role was explicitly written as “Helen Mirren” and not “The Narrator” meaning that Greta Gerwig was extremely confident that she would be the winning Brit. Maybe Colman can return for the Allan spinoff that will never happen.

