Olivia Wilde‘s most recent movie, Don’t Worry Darling, was plagued with drama, including behind-the-scenes tension, casting fiascos, and alleged spitting. For her next film, she’s going to scale things back and make something deeply personal to her: a Christmas comedy where Santa Claus testifies in a divorce hearing.

Wilde is attached to direct Naughty, which Deadline described as “Bridesmaids in the North Pole.” The film follows Mallory, “whose only hope of securing custody of her son from her gaslighting trash-bag ex is to find Santa Claus and convince him to testify in her divorce hearing.” Cocaine Bear writer Jimmy Warden penned the script, while Margot Robbie is listed as a producer through her LuckyChap Entertainment production company.

Between LuckyChap’s recent success with the years biggest film in Barbie and Wilde being one of the more sought after female directors in town, the package is sure to garner attention from studios.

Every couple of years there’s a “naughty” Christmas movie: Bad Santa, A Bad Moms Christmas, other movies without “bad” in the title. Naughty takes things one step further by literally being called Naughty.

No casting has been announced yet, but something tells me Santa Claus won’t be played by “such a bitch” Tim Allen.

