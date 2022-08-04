John Woo has finally found his lead for a reimagining of his 1989 classic The Killer. The remake set for Peacock will now star Omar Sy who’s been wowing audiences over on Netflix in the French crime series Lupin. Sy is taking over the role from Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o, who had to drop out of the role in late 2019 due to a scheduling conflict. The production took a back seat during the pandemic, and now, appears to be back on track with Sy locked in.

Via Deadline:

The original film written and directed by Woo watches as the disillusioned assassin Ah Jong (Chow Yun-fat) accepts one last hit, in hopes of using his earnings to restore vision to the singer (Sally Yeh) he accidentally blinded. Details as to the reimagining’s plot have not been disclosed. But Woo returns to direct the pic announced earlier this year as one of three Universal originals set to debut on Peacock in 2023. He also serves as its producer.

Woo recently made his return to American cinema with the action thriller Silent Night starring Joel Kinnaman. The dialogue-less film recently wrapped production in May.

According to Variety, Kinnaman plays Godlock, “a father on a mission to avenge his young son who was tragically caught in the crossfire of gang violence on Christmas Eve. Shot and nearly killed while in pursuit of the murderers, Godlock vows to avenge his son by any means necessary.”

Like The Killer, Silent Night is also set for a 2023 release, so talk about a good year for John Woo fans.

(Via Deadline)