Here Is The ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie’s Official Runtime

With Oppenheimer set to explode into theaters, Christopher Nolan fans are no doubt curious about how the runtime for his latest historical epic starring Cillian Murphy as the film’s titular physicist. We got you covered.

Oppenheimer will clock in at exactly three hours, or 180 minutes if you want to get technical. Here’s the official synopsis for the film that will center on the father of the atomic bomb:

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Oscar® winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

In addition to the already considerable star power of Murphy, Blunt, Damon, and Downey Jr., the film will also star Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

Oppenheimer marks Nolan’s first R-rated film since 2002’s Insomnia, so be prepared for some saucy content involving the film’s title character. As for what that means, don’t expect an answer from Murphy. “I’m under strict instructions not to give away anything,” he recently told The Guardian.

Oppenheimer drops into theaters on July 21.