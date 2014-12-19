Orlando Bloom Is Ready To Make A GoPro Porno Version Of ‘The Hobbit’ With Evangeline Lilly

12.18.14 4 Comments

The Hobbit is finally coming to a close this holiday season, finally seeing all 320 epic pages of the original book brought to the screen in three enormous movies. That means Orlando Bloom and his fellow cast are out of a job for a bit, at least in terms of Middle Earth.

Fear not, Hobbit fans, Bloom isn’t finished with the world of J.R.R. Tolkien just yet. Turns out he has a great idea for a series of elfin spin-offs filmed on GoPros and iPhones, full of fun, adventure, and tantric sex. He’s even involving his castmates Lee Pace and Evangeline Lilly, with a special appearance of Conan as an elf. I could’ve done without his comparison, though. It’s a little creepy given the theme:

(Via Team Coco)

