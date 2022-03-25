Who Will Win (And Who Should Win) At The 2022 Oscars

Can you name the movie that could win the same award at the Oscars and the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards? Here’s a hint: James Corden thrusting in a mouse costume. That’s right, Cinderella is among the nominees for the much-derided fan favorite award at the 2022 Oscars, and it will compete against Space Jam: A New Legacy and Clifford the Big Red Dog for Favorite Movie at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

So it goes for the Oscars, which corrected last year’s mistake of saving Best Actor for last instead of Best Picture with fresh new mistakes. And yet! If the Oscars get more people to watch Drive My Car, The Worst Person in the World, Licorice Pizza, and The Power of the Dog, four of the best movies nominated this year, I can’t stay mad at them.

Unless Cinderella wins.

I can’t predict every nightmare scenario of the fan favorite award, but I can guess the winners for every other category (with three exceptions: Best Live Action Short, Best Documentary Short Subject, and Best Animated Short — I haven’t seen enough of the nominees to make a credible pick). To quote next year’s Best Actor winner, let’s a-go!

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Who Will Win: Dune

Who Should Win: Dune

The easy pick here is Spider-Man: No Way Home, the movie that almost singlehandedly “saved” movie theaters in 2021, for better and worse (for better in the short term, for worse in the long term). But come on, have you seen that space worm? Also, Spider-Man 2 Doc Ock looks between than No Way Home Doc Ock. This one’s going to Dune.

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick…BOOM!

Who Will Win: Dune

Who Should Win: Dune

I don’t think it will win, but Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens’ manic performance of “Therapy” intercut with Garfield arguing with Alexandra Shipp in tick, tick…BOOM! is a good example of editing in movie musicals; the Bohemian Rhapsody-like cutting in Dear Evan Hansen is not. As for the actual winner, my money’s on Dune (this will be true for a number of technical categories). Editor Joe Walker, who was previously nominated for 12 Years a Slave and Arrival, skillfully weaved together a massive, action-packed story with dream sequences. Not an easy feat. Dune is a famously difficult source material to adapt, but Denis Villeneuve’s vision wasn’t punishing, it was entertaining. That’s partially because of Oscar Isaac’s handsome face, but also due to the editing.

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Who Will Win: Cruella

Who Should Win: Cruella

The last five winners for Best Costume Design are Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Little Women, Black Panther, Phantom Thread, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. What do these five films have in common? They either take place decades ago and/or they’re set in a fantasy world. That applies to all five of this year’s nominees, from the 1950s flowing dresses of West Side Story to the desert-ready stillsuits of Dune. But considering Cruella is a movie literally about fashion, it has to (and should) be considered the frontrunner. It’s the closest the Oscars will ever get to acknowledging punk (Ladies and Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains was robbed).

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Who Will Win: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Who Should Win: House of Gucci

Please let it go to House of Gucci, please let it go to House of Gucci, please let it…

Instead, things are going to get real awkward when it goes to The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of The Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Who Will Win: Dune

Who Should Win: West Side Story

Best Cinematography isn’t as simple as “which film looks the best?” But also: it kind of is? Nightmare Alley’s noir carnival, The Tragedy of Macbeth’s bleak kingdom, West Side Story’s upper Manhattan streets (the best shot of the year?), and The Power of the Dog’s wide-open landscapes are all visual treats, but the American Society of Cinematographers handed its top prize to Dune for a reason. It’s one of the best-looking blockbusters in years, thanks to a unique process from cinematographer Greig Fraser where it was shot in digital, transferred to film, then scanned back into digital.

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Who Will Win: Dune

Who Should Win: The Tragedy of Macbeth

It’s boring to give nearly every technical award to Dune. But this interview with production designer Patrice Vermette, which involves water bottles full of sand, caves, and human-crushing stones, is why Dune looks like a million bucks… plus another $399 million. This would be a good place for Nightmare Alley to play spoiler, though.

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Who Will Win: Dune

Who Should Win: Dune

Best Original Song

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oroguitos,” Encanto

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

“Somehow to Do,” Four Good Days

Who Will Win: “No Time to Die”

Who Should Win: “No Time to Die”

Disney has made a lot of dumb decisions over the years (and weeks), but failing to submit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” for Best Original Song is not one of them. No one, not even Lin-Manuel Miranda, thought it would become the biggest song in the company’s history. That being said, “Dos Oruguitas” is a snooze. So is (with all due respect to Beyoncé) “Be Alive”… and “Somehow You Do” (a song from a movie that does not exist, Four Good Days)… and while “Down to Joy” is pleasant enough, it’s no “No More Lockdown.” Billie Eilish and Finneas will add to their collection for the stirring “No Time to Die,” the second-best Bond theme of the Daniel Craig-era after “Skyfall.”

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Who Will Win: Dune

Who Should Win: Dune

Hans Zimmer’s “BRAAAM” score for Inception might be the most influential score of the 21st century. Other movies have copied it to lesser impact, and soundalikes are in seemingly every trailer. But he didn’t win the Oscar that year; Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross did for the nearly-as-prominent soundtrack to The Social Network. Zimmer, who previously won for 1994’s The Lion King, should be considered the favorite this year for his “music from another world, from another time” accompaniment to Dune. Hans understood the assignment (to give musical life to a desert in space, and not have it sounds like Star Wars). But there’s a chance that Johnny Greenwood could take home the Oscar instead. It wouldn’t make up for him losing for Phantom Thread — and not even being nominated for There Will Be Blood — but his haunting, creaky score for The Power of the Dog is another triumph for the Radiohead guitarist.

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Who Will Win: Summer of Soul

Who Should Win: Summer of Soul

Forget Benedict Cumberbatch and Nicole Kidman, Stevie Wonder gave the best performance of 2021 (and 1969). Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Summer of Soul is a remarkable showcase for some of the greatest Black musicians of the 1960s, including Nina Simone, the Staple Singers, and Gladys Knight & the Pips. It succeeds as an informative documentary (there were two successful music festivals in 1969, despite what self-mythologizing boomers might have you believe) and a joyous celebration of the arts. Summer of Soul is simply one of the greatest concert films ever made.

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Who Will Win: Encanto

Who Should Win: The Mitchells vs the Machines

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is the reason people talk about Encanto, less so the movie itself. It’s good, but there are better nominees in the category, like The Mitchells vs the Machines, a frantic and fun gem from Sony Pictures Animation (the same studio behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Luca, Pixar’s best movie in years (at least until, some would argue, Turning Red). Flee is also a historic nomination, as it’s the first film in Oscars history to be nominated for Best International Feature Film, Best Animated Feature, and Best Documentary Feature. Bong Joon-ho called Amin Nawabi’s harrowing journey from Afghanistan to Denmark as a refugee “the most moving piece of cinema” he saw in 2021, but this category has never gone to a PG-13-rated film, like Flee. Which brings us back to Encanto. It’s the biggest hit, and the likely winner.

Best International Feature Film