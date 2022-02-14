When the Oscars failed to recognize the year’s most popular film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, many took to Twitter to voice their disappointment at the Academy, which already doesn’t have a great reputation. Well, now there’s good news on that front: the Oscars will now recognize a fan-voted film on Twitter. The key word here is “recognize,” i.e. not actually give an award to.

Between Feb 8-12th, fans can vote on Twitter for their favorite film from 2021 by posting it with #OscarsFanFavorite, and that winning fan-favorite film with the most votes will be announced during the 94th Oscars broadcast on March 27th.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year’s ceremony,” says Meryl Johnson, digital marketing VP at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said in a statement. “Through these activations, social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real-time, find a community and be a part of the experience in ways they’ve never been able to before.”

The fan-picked film will get recognized during the broadcast on March 27th, and three voting Twitter users will win an all-expense paid trip to the 2023 Oscars to present an award. In addition to picking a movie, Twitter users are also encouraged to tweet about their favorite scene from a 2021 film using #OscarsCheerMoment.

The winning fan favorite scenes will be shown at the Oscars ceremony, alongside the fans tweets, and five users who participated in the campaign will receive a celeb-worthy gift basket from the Academy itself. So, you just might be able to see Woody Harrelson say the iconic line “Let there be carnage” from Venom: Let There Be Carnage on the Oscar’s broadcast after all.