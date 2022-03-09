Taylor Swift has a whopping four nominations at the most prestigious awards show of the year: Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards, which airs next month. The singer snagged not one but two nominations for album of the year, both for her re-recorded albums Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). She’s also nominated for Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Song for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).” This is noticeably not the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” but, since there are nearly a dozen versions of this song, the confusion is acceptable.

Along with Swift’s four nominates, Adele also managed to secure Favorite Global Superstar, Favorite Song for “Easy On Me,” Favorite Female Artist, and Favorite Album for 30. Also among the nominees is pop breakout star Olivia Rodrigo with three nominations — two for her music, one for her role on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Billie Eilish also has three noms: Favorite Album, Favorite Song, and Favorite Female Artist.

As for TV and movie categories, Marvel shows have also come out on top, with Loki and WandaVision receiving numerous nominations, along with movies Black Widow and Eternals. Favorite movie actress includes Angelina Jolie, Camila Cabello, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, and Zendaya. For Favorite Movie Actor, the nominees include Tom Holland for his portrayal of Peter Parker, Dwayne Johnson for both Jungle Cruise and Red Notice (was that a kids movie?), John Cena, LeBron James, Ryan Reynolds and Vin Diesel. As always, the Favorite Movie category includes a lot of CGI animals: Clifford the Big Red Dog, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom & Jerry: The Movie, and Cinderella.

The awards will be hosted by iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski, and will probably feature a lot of slime. You can catch The Kid’s Choice Award’s April 9th at 7:30 pm on Nickelodeon. Check out the full list of nominees here.