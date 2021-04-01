Paddington, a very good bear, did something very bad today.

There I was, half-awake at 5 a.m. and trying to rub the sleep out of my eyes, when I saw a startling tweet from Paddington: “I don’t like marmalade anymore.” Gasp. I initially assumed it was from a parody account (like this one, which tweeted, “paddington bear has made an NFT (New Friend Today)”), but nope, it was from the official @paddingtonbear. How could he do this to us? Paddington’s love for marmalade is as pure as my love for him — it’s even right there in his bio, “Living in London, originally from Peru. Always keep a marmalade sandwich under your hat in case of emergencies.”

I don't like marmalade anymore. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) April 1, 2021

Then I remembered what day today is: the worst day on the internet, April Fools’ Day.

You made me worried 😧at first when I saw the words.

Then I realise it's April Fools' Day 😉 today. Little did I

know your lovely💗joke got the better of me my dear

💖Paddington🐻. I like💕your sense of humour my

friend.💕🤗💕 — walterquinnhall 🌅🌲🌹 (@walterquinnhall) April 1, 2021

don’t ever scare me like that again. happy april fools bestie <3 — elizabeth (@OsakaThiem) April 1, 2021

paddington say april fools right now or i’ll cry — rory (@rabtyIerr) April 1, 2021

Young man I know it's April Fools but you have gone too far, today. — Pyronoid! (@PyronoidD) April 1, 2021

Paddington I know it's April Fool's Day but don't say such things ;-; — Ash, Like The Tree (@goth_gunnywolf) April 1, 2021

I flipped a table before I realized what day it was. https://t.co/9S7Uv9ErVA — Caissie (@Caissie) April 1, 2021

i know its april fools but this is too fucked up to even joke about https://t.co/t62Y4TzUEe — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) April 1, 2021

I am both relieved that it’s a prank and disappointed that Paddington would do something so naughty. I’m not saying send him back to prison, but…