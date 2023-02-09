His name might be Carl Nargle, but it’s crystal clear that Owen Wilson‘s character in Paint is based (possibly 100%) on Bob Ross. The ‘fro, the chill voice, the tiny philosophies delivered with each stroke of nature paintings. Unlike Ross, Nargle is about to be challenged for the public access art throne. Also, did Ross smoke a pipe?

Here’s the official synopsis from IFC: “In Paint, Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont’s #1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.”

This is another Black List success story, with writer/director Brit McAdams’ script ending up on the year-end list of best unproduced screenplays way back in 2010. It’ll be interesting to see what all has changed from the original concept, because this trailer certainly feels straight out of 2010 — another indie dramedy following in the wake of Little Miss Sunshine.

Paint also stars Stephen Root, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Michaela Watkins, Lucy Freyer, and Legend of Tomorrow‘s Ciara Renee as the rising painting star set to dismantle everything Nargle has built.

This is McAdams’ first feature as a director, having found success in commercials, short-form comedy, short films, and stand-up specials. Paint hits theaters in April and streams on AMC+ later in 2023.