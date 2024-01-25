A few weeks ago, I asked if you knew Paul Giamatti is dating the actress who played his dominatrix on Billions? Now that this question has been answered (you do), I’d like to ask another: Did you know Paul Giamatti has a podcast where he has in-depth discussions about Bigfoot? His insistence on wanting to play a big ape suddenly makes a lot more sense.

On Chinwag, the Oscar-nominated actor and his co-host, author and philosopher Stephen Asma, have “a freewheeling series of conversations that dive deep (like, really, really deep) into the wilderness of the mind,” the podcast’s description reads. They ask questions like “are we living in a simulation?” and “what’s the most perfect sentence in literature?” and cover “science, the occult, philosophy, magic mushrooms… it’s all fair game!”

But mostly, Bigfoot. And Godzilla. And the Loch Ness Monster. Like here:

Marc Maron: “Who are your guys?”

Paul Giamatti: “Bigfoot.”

In a recent episode, Giamatti and Asma “read a letter from Keith, an airline pilot in Idaho who shares his incredible UFO sighting and belief in Interdimensional Sasquatch Travel,” before talking to guest Natasha Lyonne about, among other topics, doomsday preppers and body horror movies.

Oh yeah, and they interviewed Tom Hanks.

If Giamatti wins an Oscar, he better thank Bigfoot in his acceptance speech. After going to In-N-Out, of course. You can listen to every episode of Chinwag here (and thanks to @Srirachachau for bringing the podcast to my attention).