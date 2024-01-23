If Paul Giamatti wins an Oscar, he’ll celebrate by going to In-N-Out Burger (with his Billions actress girlfriend). If Giamatti doesn’t win an Oscar, you’ll know he’s taking it hard if he goes to Subway instead.

Earlier this month, the Academy Award-nominated The Holdovers star was spotted enjoying a burger at the California fast food institution after winning Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes. Giamatti was surprised at all the attention paid to the viral photo. “It was a funny experience. I’m glad people enjoyed it,” he told Deadline. “I’m fascinated by the whole idea of what goes viral and what doesn’t, and I’m sort of puzzled as to why that did. But I’m happy that people enjoyed it, and you know, I love In-N-Out Burger, so it’s always a good plus to plug In-N-Out Burger.”

What’s Giamatti’s go-to order? “It’s very basic. I do the double-double with raw onions — nothing fancy. No animal style. I know it’s boring, but I like it to be simple,” he revealed to Variety. Solid order. You know what goes good with a double-double? Jim Beam.

Giamatti is up for Best Actor alongside frontrunner Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction). The 2024 Oscars air on March 10th.

(Via Deadline and Variety)