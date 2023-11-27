Paul Rudd was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2021 (I do not acknowledge the new sexy man), but it took a lot of work to get there. And a lot of water. Rudd appeared on a recent episode of the Off Menu podcast, where he revealed his diet to play Scott Lang in Marvel‘s Ant-Man movies.

“When I was having to train for the Ant-Man movie, and I was on a very restrictive diet, my reward was sparkling water,” he said, according to CNN. “That’s how horrible that diet was. I was like, ‘Alright, I can have some sparkling water now, I’ve earned it.’ It wasn’t flavored, I wasn’t gonna go crazy.” That’s a lot of torture for one shirtless scene. He also ate “really boring food, every time, over and over again,” but “once you’re in it, it’s not too hard.”

Rudd joked that he “worked out harder” than his ripped MCU co-stars and would “eat better than everyone,” but “I looked worse than all of them. I had to work out all the time, eat perfectly, just to look kind of bad. Not even great.” At least it was for a movie everyone loves, right? Right…?

You can listen to the podcast below.

