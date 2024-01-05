In theory, a holiday movie starring Paul Rudd, Paul Giamatti, and Sally Hawkins should be an instant classic, but that’s also what they said about Wonka and look how that turned out. But it exists, and it’s called All Is Bright, a comedy/drama from 2013.

While the film was a standard, run-of-the-mill Christmas movie, it did leave a lasting impact on one of the actors, who snagged a first on-screen kiss with the leading man. What kind of kiss haunts you over a decade later? A kiss with Paul Rudd, naturally.

Colman Domingo, who is currently starring in the acclaimed adaptation of The Color Purple, shared this touching memory this week.

“This is a little-known Christmas movie we did maybe 10, 12 years ago,” Domingo told W. “I played this guy named Nzomo, who’s a South African dude who works at a tree stand. Paul Rudd is a great improviser. In one scene, he turned me around and kissed me on the lips. It was very sweet, because he was excited about something.” Rudd, a fan of improvising the most out-of-pocket things, seems to be very used to this. While he might not remember, Domingo sure does.

“I thought, ‘Hey, actually, that’s my first screen kiss. Did you know that, Paul?'” he added. Domingo didn’t share what Rudd’s response would have been, but we can assume he made a goofy-looking face and flashed his million-dollar smile.

Domingo has gone on to win an Emmy for his role on Euphoria, starred in Jordan Peele’s Candyman, and even wrote a book. But he still can’t get that mesmerizing Rudd kiss out of his mind, and… you know what?

You can’t blame him.

