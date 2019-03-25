Paul Rudd Gave Away His Secret To Never Aging During A ‘Clueless’ Reunion

The photo above is from the movie Clueless, which came out in 1995. That’s [takes out chalkboard, does complex math formulas, extends the equations to the window, The Accountant-style] 24 years ago. But, with the exception of the haircut, the image looks like it could have been taken yesterday. That’s because Paul Rudd doesn’t age. Whether he’s slapping the bass in I Love You, Man, contemptuously picking up a plate in Wet Hot American Summer, or playing the drums as Ant-Man, Rudd has looked the same since… always? Have you ever seen a picture of Rudd as a baby? I haven’t (please do not Google this).

Anyway, during a reunion panel over the weekend at Chicago’s C2E2 expo with his Clueless co-stars Alicia Silverstone, Breckin Meyer, and Donald Faison, Rudd was asked about his lack of aging. “I’m 80 years old on the inside,” the Avengers: Endgame star said before pointing to his chest. “In here, pure darkness — and a little moisturizer.” Meyer gave another possible explanation:

“On the set of Clueless they would come and they would get us like 20 minutes before set… On Paul’s trailer, they would knock like an hour beforehand because he had to finish sucking the lifeblood out of the babies he takes in order to maintain [his youth], and then he was camera-ready.”

Rudd’s response: “Hey, it’s a tough business.” To be fair, the rest of the cast hasn’t aged much, either. I bet Faison could still do the Turk dance if asked.

(Someone please ask).

(Via the Chicago Tribune and CinemaBlend)

