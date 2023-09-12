Fast and Furious star Paul Walker died in 2013 at 40 years old. Today would have been his 50th birthday, and to mark the occasion, his daughter Meadow wrote a sweet tribute to him on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my guardian angel,” the post reads. “Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day.”

Meadow’s post comes after she honored her father earlier this year by appearing in the latest Fast and Furious movie. She also opened up about her cameo appearance in Fast X on Instagram.

“The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family,” Walker wrote about her cameo. “I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.” She added, “I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever.”

(Via People)