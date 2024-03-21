Cillian Murphy won an Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer just weeks ago, but, in typical Cillian fashion, he has since retreated from the spotlight and will likely not come out of hiding until he has another project to promote. We don’t know where he goes, but he’s probably asleep beneath an enchanted tree in some lush Irish forest, as he should be. But he won’t be elusive for long!

In the past, Murphy has expressed interest in returning to his role of Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders, mostly due to Margot Robbie’s recent begging. Earlier this year he said, “I’ve always thought that if there’s more story to tell,” and now that story is coming to life.

Series creator Stephen Knight confirmed that Muprhy would be returning as Shelby for the upcoming Peaky Blinder movie. “He definitely is returning for it,” he told Birmingham World, adding, “We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth.” While Digbeth sounds like a rejected Pokemon name, it’s actually a subsection of Birmingham.

Murphy portrayed Shelby for all six seasons of the drama, which ran until 2022. In January, Knight confirmed that he was wrapping up the story. “I’m just working on the final bits of it at the moment,” Knight revealed. “The plan is to start shooting that in the middle of [2024].”

Murphy has not yet confirmed the news for himself, but he’s probably busy at home alone re-watching Red Eye to see what all of the hype is about.

(Via Birmingham World)