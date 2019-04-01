Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As of this writing, the reviews for the upcoming horror remake of Pet Sematary, which is based on the classic Stephen King novel of the same name, are indicating that it’s pretty good. The only problem is, if you don’t like being spoiled, and especially if you already know the original story, then chances are pretty good that your experience of the film has already been tainted by the first trailers. If you don’t care about spoilers, then you might as well watch the final Pet Sematary trailer.

This last bit of promotion doesn’t even try to hide the fact that the filmmakers made a significant change to King’s source material. Thankfully, the official logline doesn’t do any of the spoiling:

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

The latest (and critically acclaimed iteration of King’s horror classic hits theaters later this week with some pretty strong advice regarding whether or not one should try to revive the dead.