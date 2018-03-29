Daniel Day-Lewis And Lesley Manville Have An Oscar-Worthy Food Fight In ‘Phantom Thread’ Deleted Scene

03.28.18 22 mins ago

There’s a Phantom Thread one-liner for every situation. Is someone pestering you? “I cannot start my day with a confrontation. I simply have no time for confrontations.” Is someone making too much noise? “It’s like you just rode a horse across the room!” Have you just been served terrible food (especially if it’s asparagus with butter)? “I’m admiring my own gallantry for eating it the way you prepared it.” Are you playing a stupid game? “This is a stupid game.”

It’s an extremely quotable movie — no wonder; it’s from the same writer, Paul Thomas Anderson, who gave us, “I drink your milkshake” — but little dialogue is needed in the deleted scene above (although “it’d be a waste of tea” is a solid burn). The clip is a food fight between Reynolds Woodcock (Oscar nominee Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville, also nominated for an Oscar), and it’s glorious. If you’ve ever wanted to see Bill the Butcher/Daniel Plainview/Abraham Lincoln’s face covered in jam, today is your lucky day.

Day-Lewis is having a great time in the scene, but the rest of the shoot wasn’t always so fun. “We built a world we could create and just stay in and no one could get into it. But in this townhouse, which was very beautiful, it was a nightmare,” he said. “We were living on top of each other. It was an enormous unit. There was no space.” Don’t pick a fight with DDL — you won’t come out alive.

Around The Web

TAGSDANIEL DAY-LEWISLesley Manvillephantom thread

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 10 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 5 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP