Pierce Brosnan likes to tell the story about how he turned down Tim Burton for the title role of Burton’s 1989 movie, Batman. It’s a self-deprecating story that basically ends with, “Well, who knew?” (Also, to be fair to Brosnan, if he becomes Batman, does he still make Goldeneye six years later?) But ever since, Brosnan says he’s been wondering if he’d ever wind up in one of these movies. And if so, out of all the superheroes out there, who would it be? It turns out it all came down to Fate.

Well, Doctor Fate, to be exact, aka Kent Nelson, who premiered in comics in 1940 and uses magic as his power. (And has one of the coolest superhero costumes going.) Brosnan, for his part, seems to be having the time of his life as Doctor Fate, zipping around, casting spells, but also always being the smartest person in the room because he can see the future. Brosnan, not surprisingly, is very good at playing the smartest person in the room.

In Black Adam, the title character (Dwayne Johnson) is resurrected after thousands of years and has a chip on his shoulder about some things. He’s not necessarily evil, but he’s also not a hero. He’s a pretty conflicted fellow. The Justice Society is called in to contain Black Adam, which doesn’t quite go as easily as planned. That team includes Doctor Fate, Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo).

Ahead, Brosnan tells us why he had so much fun finally playing a superhero. Also, how he honestly still can’t believe how popular Mamma Mia became and how kids only know him as Sam Carmichael. But, first, Brosnan wound up calling me earlier than expected and when I answered the phone I still had the Yacht Rocks channel playing in the background, a musical genre I found out Pierce Brosnan has never heard of before.

Sorry, I had to turn off the Yacht Rock station…

You had to turn off what?

Yacht rock…

Okay?

There’s yacht rock in Black Adam. Player’s “Baby Come Back.” That’s yacht rock.

Okay. All right. Very cool. There you go. You learn something every day.

You’ve never heard of yacht rock?

Sorry, buddy.

Oh, okay.

It’s not on my radar.

It’s like Doobie Brothers, stuff like that. Ambrosia. Music that you would want to look at the water while listening.

Okay, well there you have it.

Yes.

You saw the movie?

I did.

Oh good.

And I love Doctor Fate. I’m curious, how much did you knew about Doctor Fate before this came up?

I knew very little about Doctor Fate. I mean, I’d heard the name and I’d heard of the Justice Society and the Justice League, but I knew very little. And my agents just said, “You’ve been offered this role, Doctor Fate, in Black Adam.” I’d heard of Black Adam. I read the script. I loved the script. I loved the trajectory of Doctor Fate and what he stood for. And I don’t know, I think he and I found each other at the right time in life. And then Jaume Collet-Serra, I was aware of his work through Liam Neeson and the collaboration they made together. So I just said yes. I embraced it wholeheartedly. I often wondered if I was going to play in one of these movies. And if I were to play in one of these movies, who would I play? Doctor Strange was taken. Doctor Fate is a great balance to it all.

Well, Doctor Fate predates Doctor Strange by a good 20 years or so. So Doctor Fate’s been around a while.

Doctor Fate is, yes. I mean he’s as old as the hills really, in some respects. He’s years in the making. I think it was 1940 when he made his debut. And somewhat based on the Tut…of it all…it was Howard Carter who was the archeologist who went into the tomb and discovered the relics of a bygone era. Everything that happened to the men and women who came under a certain spell. So that was the genesis of Doctor Fate.