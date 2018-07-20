20th Century Fox

Fun fact about Predator: The first on-screen victim of the monster is played by Shane Black. The producers brought him in because he was a hot writer around Hollywood — his screenplay for Lethal Weapon had been purchased but not yet turned into a finished movie — and they figured that they might get a re-write or some punch-up out of him if they brought him to the set. In an oral history of the movie that The Hollywood Reporter put together for the 30th anniversary, producer John Davis said Black ended up refusing to do the re-write because he was there as an actor, not a writer, which is why they killed him off so quickly. Things turned out okay for Shane anyway. Lethal Weapon was a blockbuster, his writing career took off, and since then he’s made movies like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, The Nice Guys, and Iron Man 3, among others. He’s also, because the universe moves in weird circles, writing and directing the next installment in the Predator franchise, titled The Predator and scheduled for release later this year.

This is fun news for him because he gets to add his own touch to a movie he had a hand in making before his career took off, but it’s great news for me, both because I enjoy Shane Black movies and because it gives just enough justification to write about a movie I love that came out 31 years ago.

The time has come to talk about Predator.

1. The plot of Predator, in short: There isn’t one. Actually, no. That’s not quite fair. There is barely one. Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Dutch, the leader of a paramilitary unit that has been lured to Central America by Dillon (Carl Weathers), a CIA agent who is looking for a missing Cabinet minister. Why does Dillon bring in Dutch? Because Dutch is the best. How do we know Dutch is the best? Because Dillon states it two separate times while explaining himself. (“Some damn fool accused you of being the best” and “We need the best. That’s why you’re here.”) Does it matter in the grand scheme of things that Dutch was lured there under false pretenses? I am pleased to report that it does not, really. In another different and probably worse movie, this type of political subterfuge would be the whole game. Here, it’s just briefly skimmed through to get them to the jungle so an alien can hunt them.

That’s it. That all Predator is. A thinly constructed backstory followed by 90 minutes of explosions in a jungle.

2. And you know what? That’s fine. There’s barely a plot to Jaws beyond “Guys, we gotta get that shark.” John Wick is one of my favorite movies of this decade and the plot of that is just “Keanu Reeves takes down the Russian mob because Theon from Game of Thrones killed his puppy.” Plots are completely optional in action movies if the action is good enough. Give me 90 minutes of Arnold Schwarzenegger hunting an alien in the jungle over two hours of some incomprehensible hooey with five different twists. I’m a simple man.

3. Everyone in this movie is supremely jacked. Just shredded. Here, look:

This is a screencap of Dutch and Dillon greeting each other. Look at those arms. The veins in both of them are so prominent that they look like mountain ranges in topographical maps. Arnold’s bicep looks like mid-size grapefruit that got flattened when he squeezed it under his skin. None of this has anything to do with the movie itself but neither did anything leading up to the jungle-hunting business, really, so I think I’m justified in bringing it up.

4. Speaking of jacked dudes in the cast, Jesse Ventura is in Predator. This became very notable in the early-2000s when Ventura was winding down his term as Governor of Minnesota and Schwarzenegger was starting his tenure as Governor of California because it meant the cast of Predator was in charge of four percent of American states. This was surreal at the time, and still is a little wild to think about, but loses a little gusto now that we have a President who co-starred with Slimer in a Bobby Brown music video from the Ghostbusters II soundtrack. (This is true, look it up.)

5. The most famous line of dialogue from Predator is, of course, “Get to the choppah!” Schwarzenegger says this twice, actually, once in a calm tone and then again later in the shout that you probably recognize and would use a lot if you were the kind of person who traveled by helicopter. (Helicopter pilots must hate this so much.) But, for my money, the best line of dialogue in the movie is this one:

I… I’m not entirely sure what that even means. I do love it, though. Please do say it to yourself right now in your best Jesse Ventura Voice. It’s fun.

Also, somewhat related: I just watched the movie with the subtitles on so I could make screencaps like that one. Doing so answered a question I’ve always had about a specific line of dialogue. After the team sets a trap for the Predator and discovers the trap failed, Dillon turns to Dutch and says “What are you gonna try next? Cheese?,” sarcastically implying that a mouse trap might have worked better. Fine, good. But I had always thought — hoped — that the punctuation was more like “What are you gonna try next, Cheese?,” like “cheese” was a dismissive nickname Carl Weathers’ character lobbed at people when they screwed up. Part of me wishes I never found out.