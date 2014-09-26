Prepare Yourself For The Extended ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Rogue Edition

If you were a bit upset that Anna Paquin’s Rogue was cut out of X-Men: Days Of Future Past, your cries have been heard. At least I think they have barring this not having been the plan all along.
An extended “Rogue cut” of the most recent X-Men movie will see a release at some point next year, featuring the return of everyone’s favorite mutant completely hobbled by the girl from The Piano. From Variety:
More than 10 minutes of extra footage will be added to the “Rogue Cut” of “Days of Future Past,” which in addition to Paquin’s cut scenes, will also include other sequences involving other characters, as well.
“It’s a big chunk, a substantial part of the movie,” Kinberg said of Paquin’s storyline as Rogue. “We want to give (fans) the fullest picture of the film — behind the camera, and in front of it,” with the “Rogue Cut” and provide “more of the process we went through” to make the film.
“Every movie has scenes that are cut out, but not every movie has scenes cut out with such a beloved character,” Kinberg added.
If you’ll remember, Fox released an extended cut of The Wolverine on Blu Ray and it improved the film. The big differences here are that The Wolverine still featured Wolverine and Fox released it at the same time as the original version. Having to wait a few more months to get a version of Days Of Future Past with Rogue in it seems like a silly offer.
Then again, I am a sucker for a good uncensored version of a film. I am aware I’m being lied to about the deleted and unrated nature of the film, but I also figure that I’ve already seen the other version in the theater. Now I can get it and a bit more too. It makes sense in my warped brain at least.
Now the debate begins on whether to buy the version that is being released in a few weeks or to wait and buy this extended version. Decisions, decisions.
(Via Variety / Slash Film)
Anna Paquin is the worst.
Seriously, bitch really needs to stop coasting on The Piano and do some good shit.
WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO CARES!
Shameless cashgrab. The “Rogue uses Logan’s healing to heal Kitty” explanation is dumb. Of course, Kitty sending minds back in time is dumb too, but without that one there would be no movie.
Are we just gonna forget Anna Paquin was Sookie Stackhouse?
Now that True Blood is finally over, I’d like to forget that I watched it for 7 years. Or at least the last 3.
just buy both-problem solved and money spent. Geek out for fucksake!
*just down-borrow both
Fixed.
That picture is really more like, X-Men, Days of Future Ass. Amiright?
My thoughts precisely. I might have to upgrade anna paquinn from “no thought given whatsoever even while I’m looking at her” to “occasional google image search”
If you watch Anna Paquin in The Piano, you can see that her acting skills never evolved much. I never understood everyones wanting her in True Blood, except that her crazy crack fairy blood is what attracted every model-gorgeous 6-12 pack man to want her sexually. Without that fairy-blood, her husband and/or boyfriend would be working at a 7-11. And he’d be a regular old human.
In fairness, that was kind of the point. She couldn’t get laid until some vampires decided they wanted a taste of dat fairy blood.
Whammy!
At least it’s announced before anyone buys the first release.
Dat Ass!!!
Who buys blu-rays anymore? You can download movies for free on the internet, you know?
Who has room on their hard drive for actual movies anymore? Do you have any idea how much porn is out there?
I blu rays still! And as long as tangible versions of things like music and movies exist, I will ALWAYS buy them. Artwork, special features, having a tangible library, all very important. I guess you have to be a real movie fan, not just fan of blockbusters or comic book movies, to get it.
Anyway, I’ll be buying both for posterity. I’m sure the scenes were deleted for pacing, same when for the Lord of the Rings movies, so I’m sure as a flowing film they will fuck it up, but as a fan of the movie and the series, that won’t matter. I don’t mind having two versions of the same movie, especially considering i’m a fan.
Posterity? Your disks will have degraded long before you’re dead. Actually, considering the lifestyle habits of most people who call themselves “true fans” of damn near anything, maybe not.
I prefer the physical media myself. Especially with movies.
ALLLLL of this
There were many reasons the scenes were cut in the first place. One of those reasons is that she is not doing the character justice in any way.
The first thing that came to my mind were the words of Gareth Evans when he released the deleted scenes from The Raid: Berandal this week:
We can now present them to you globally (the deleted scenes), free, without forcing anyone to double dip on a dvd or without me making some bullshit “Extended cut”.
I feel it is my civil duty to tell you all that the best live action Rogue comes from Axel Braun’s X-Men parody. Google is your friend, you’re welcome.
Doesn’t matter, I stop watching this movie after the Quicksilver scene every time anyway.
You really went to the theater multiple times and paid to watch about 1/3rd of a movie every time?
“We want to give (fans) ” ?? Then GIVE it to us and don’t make us buy a separate edition.
If only there was some way to get young Bonnie Raitt to play Rouge
I find it funny all the people complaining about Anna Paquin’s acting. Really? Have you not watched a true B-movie. She’s not Meryl Streep, but who is? I thought she did a fine job as Rogue, I just thought the writers are the ones that screwed up that character…and Storm’s.
Seriously, X-3 was her pouting about Bobby. She’s one of the strongest members of the X-men and they reduced her to teen bullsh*t.
I will wait to get the Rogue cut, though. It’s just corporate greed, waiting to release footage they already have ready on dvd’s.
I dunno. I think Halle Berry’s Storm is much, much worse.
I… think I’m good and don’t need to watch this.
everyone’s favorite mutant!? please she’s my LEAST favourite and i’m glad they cut her out