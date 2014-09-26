Prepare Yourself For The Extended ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Rogue Edition

If you were a bit upset that Anna Paquin’s Rogue was cut out of X-Men: Days Of Future Past, your cries have been heard. At least I think they have barring this not having been the plan all along.

An extended “Rogue cut” of the most recent X-Men movie will see a release at some point next year, featuring the return of everyone’s favorite mutant completely hobbled by the girl from The Piano. From Variety:

More than 10 minutes of extra footage will be added to the “Rogue Cut” of “Days of Future Past,” which in addition to Paquin’s cut scenes, will also include other sequences involving other characters, as well. “It’s a big chunk, a substantial part of the movie,” Kinberg said of Paquin’s storyline as Rogue. “We want to give (fans) the fullest picture of the film — behind the camera, and in front of it,” with the “Rogue Cut” and provide “more of the process we went through” to make the film. “Every movie has scenes that are cut out, but not every movie has scenes cut out with such a beloved character,” Kinberg added.

If you’ll remember, Fox released an extended cut of The Wolverine on Blu Ray and it improved the film. The big differences here are that The Wolverine still featured Wolverine and Fox released it at the same time as the original version. Having to wait a few more months to get a version of Days Of Future Past with Rogue in it seems like a silly offer.

Then again, I am a sucker for a good uncensored version of a film. I am aware I’m being lied to about the deleted and unrated nature of the film, but I also figure that I’ve already seen the other version in the theater. Now I can get it and a bit more too. It makes sense in my warped brain at least.

Now the debate begins on whether to buy the version that is being released in a few weeks or to wait and buy this extended version. Decisions, decisions.

