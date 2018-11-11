Getty Image

Saturday was the 90th birthday of Ennio Morricone, one of cinema’s great composers. If you don’t know his name, you know his music. His IMDb page lists 522 credits, including the earworm scores for The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, The Untouchables, and The Hateful Eight. Speaking of which, Morricone called that film’s writer-director, Quentin Tarantino, a “cretin” whose movies are “trash” in a new interview with Playboy Germany.

IndieWire caught and translated the chat, in which Morricone explained why he dislikes his former employer, who’s hard at work on his star-studded Charles Manson film.

“The man is a cretin,” Morricone told the magazine. “He just steals from others and puts it together again. There is nothing original about that. And he is not a director either. So not comparable to real Hollywood greats like John Huston, Alfred Hitchcock or Billy Wilder. They were great. Tarantino is just cooking up old stuff.”

Morricone, who won an Honorary Academy Award in 2007, has unaccountably only won one competitive Oscar over his decades-long career. And what was it for? That’s right: It was for The Hateful Eight. That said, Morricone did not enjoy the experience.

“He calls out of nowhere and then wants to have a finished film score within days, which is impossible. Which makes me crazy! Because that’s just not possible,” he said. That may sound like he will never, ever, ever work with this man he depicts as a charlatan again, and yet he added, “I do not go there anymore. I told him that last time. But next time I will be tough.” Ah, showbiz.

(Via IndieWire)