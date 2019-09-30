Quentin Tarantino’s Next Project Is About Hollywood, But It’s Not His Final Movie

Quentin Tarantino’s next film will also be his final film, or so he claims. Maybe he’ll pull a Jay Z and un-retire to make his R-rated Star Trek movie or turn Once Upon a Time in Hollywood into a franchise. I would pay good money to see Once Upon a Time in Albany, New York. But until Brad Pitt parkours up the Egg, we will have to settle for Tarantino’s next project, a book about a guy who loves movies. Shockingly, it’s not a memoir.

During a conversation (via IndieWire) with Martin Scorsese for the Directors Guild of America’s DGA Quarterly fall issue, Tarantino revealed that he’s writing a novel about Hollywood movies vs. foreign films (the distinction between movies and films feels important). “I’ve got this character who had been in World War II and he saw a lot of bloodshed there. And now he’s back home, and it’s like the ’50s, and he doesn’t respond to movies anymore. He finds them juvenile after everything that he’s been through. As far as he’s concerned, Hollywood movies are movies,” he said. “And so then, all of a sudden, he starts hearing about these foreign movies by Kurosawa and Fellini. So he finds himself drawn to these things and some of them he likes and some of them he doesn’t like and some of them he doesn’t understand, but he knows he’s seeing something.” Tarantino added, “I always like to have a good excuse for just throwing down into a pit of cinema.” Or an actual pit.

The WWII vet’s reaction to Seven Samurai and La Dolce Vita — “They might have something more than this phony Hollywood stuff” — is probably similar to QT’s actual response to seeing those films for the first time. Anyway, it’s fitting that Tarantino spoke to Scorsese, considering both men are likely to be nominated for Best Director at the 2020 Oscars. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is one of the most successful and critically-admired titles in Tarantino’s filmography, and The Irishman is “phenomenal.”

The next time they talk, it will be to talk sh*t. I would also pay to see that.

