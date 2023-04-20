tarantino
Quentin Tarantino Is Presenting A ‘Special Screening’ At The Cannes Film Festival

Quentin Tarantino‘s breakout moment came at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival, where Pulp Fiction won the Palme d’Or on its way to becoming a pop culture sensation. He’s returned numerous times since then, most recently in 2019 for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and he’ll do so again at the 2023 ceremony.

Tarantino will attend Cannes Directors’ Fortnight sidebar competition as a guest of honor for an event consisting of a “secret screening” and discussion of the “counter-history of cinema,” which he wrote about in his film nerd book, Cinema Speculation.

“In 1969, in Cannes, the Directors’ Fortnight was born, a counter-programming of free-spirited films from all over the world. In 1969, in California, a new generation of filmmakers rose against old Hollywood,” Cannes wrote in a statement. “Of this, Quentin Tarantino has recently published a captivating analysis in a critical essay on 1970s cinema. As an exceptional and generous cinephile, Tarantino is at home at the Fortnight. He will be our guest this year to present a secret screening and discuss his counter-history of cinema.” The film he’s presenting won’t be one of his, but it will have a “rockabilly vibe on closing day.”

Tarantino is supposedly working on his 10th (and possibly) final movie. Don’t expect any sex scenes.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)

