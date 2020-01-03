Once Upon A Time In Hollywood stands a good chance of taking home a few Golden Globes at this weekend’s ceremony, given that the film scored five nominations, including Best Musical or Comedy along with Screenplay and Director nods for Quentin Tarantino. To that end, QT also scooped up the Director of the Year award at Thursday evening’s Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, where fellow helmer Greta Gerwig honored his legacy of historical revisionism. Actually, Tarantino has now firmly cemented his revenge-fantasy reputation by fashioning Once Upon A Time with an Inglourious Basterds-like ending, and reports from the ceremony indicate that QT “wiped a tear from his eye” when the Lady Bird director put those sentiments into words.

According to IndieWire, Gerwig also revealed that felt greatly impacted by Pulp Fiction when she was younger. Her love of Tarantino’s movies also led her to shoot Little Women on film instead of digitally. As for what Gerwig said to move Tarantino, well, she knew exactly how to hit home:

“Quentin Tarantino makes movies as if movies could save the world. Movies can kill Hitler, free slaves, and give Sharon Tate one more summer … he makes movies like movies themselves matter, like they are both high art — which they are — and that they are populist art — which they are. They’re speaking the most profound truths to the biggest crowds with the bravado that comes with the confidence that collectively everybody will be changed for the better by the experience.”

Tarantino couldn’t have been more pleased by this effusive description, and he declared that this was “how I can only imagine somebody could ever talk about me in my wildest self-possessed dreams.” He also alluded to feeling eulogized in a sense, which is also how he jokes that people should talk about him. At least he’s keeping a sense of humor about everything, which is also something that Once Upon A Time brought to the table, along with a hefty and wildly appropriate sense of meandering — something that few directors can do so well. Good luck to him in scooping up more awards this weekend, while honoring both the legacy of Sharon Tate and Hollywood as well.

