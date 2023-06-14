Quentin Tarantino‘s characters have cut off ears, plucked out eyeballs, and smashed skulls with baseball bats. But you’ll never find them inflict pain on an animal. “I have a big thing about killing animals in movies. That’s a bridge I can’t cross,” the director told Variety at the Cannes Film Festival. “Insects, too. Unless I’m paying to see some bizzarro documentary, I’m not paying to see real death. Part of the way that this all works is that it’s all just make believe. That’s why I can stand the violent scenes, cause we’re all just f*cking around.”

So, QT won’t be remaking Cannibal Holocaust for his final film? Got it.

He continued, “Some animal, some dog, some llama, some fly, some rat, doesn’t give a f*ck about your movie. I’d kill a million rats, but I don’t necessarily want to kill one in a movie or see one killed in a movie, because I’m not paying to see real death. Almost always, it’s not just the violence that I have a problem with. There’s usually an incompetence factor in there.”

Tarantino will burn all the flies he wants with a flamethrower in his free time, but you won’t see it in his movies.

(Via Variety)