Rami Malek Dedicates His Best Actor Globe To Freddie Mercury As ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Also Wins Best Drama

It was more or less assumed that A Star is Born was going to win everything at this year’s Golden Globes. Alas, Globes voters had a few surprised up their sleeves. First, Lady Gaga lost Best Actress in a Drama to Glenn Close for The Wife. Then Rami Malek swept a trophy away from Bradley Cooper, and his film, Bohemian Rhapsody, won Best Drama Film.

Malek, who already has a pile of awards for Mr. Robot, took to the stage for what was mostly a battering ram of thank yous, including to his castmates, to his mom, and to the present surviving members of Queen, namely Brian May and Roger Taylor. Malek thanked them specifically for “ensuring that authenticity and inclusivity exists in the music and in the world and in all of us.”

The actor wound up dedicating his award to the man he played: The late, great Freddie Mercury. “This is for and because of you, gorgeous,” Malek said, with a kiss.

