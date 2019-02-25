Bohemian Rhapsody’s streak of Oscar wins hasn’t been warmly received by everyone, but Rami Malek winning one seems acceptable to some (but not everyone). The Mr. Robot alum scored the trophy for Best Actor for playing Freddie Mercury in the money-gobbling Queen biopic.

Malek — who also won Best Actor for a Drama at the Golden Globes, on top of many other accolades — took to the stage and addressed that his being cast as Mercury wasn’t obvious. “I may not have been the obvious choice, but I guess it worked out,” he joked.

He also thanked his parents. He first searched the room for his mother, then talked about his father. “My dad didn’t get to see me do any of this, but I think he’s looking down at me right now,” he said. Malek also spoke about how Mercury’s story is inspiring to young people fighting to find their identity, as he once was.

“To anyone struggling with theirs and trying to discover their voice: Listen, we made a film about a gay man and immigrant who lived his life unapologetically as himself,” he said. “The fact that I’m celebrating him and his story with you tonight is proof that we’re longing for stories like this.”

He added, “I am the son of immigrants from Egypt. I am a first-generation American. Part of my story is being written right now.”

Malek’s was a moving speech, but even fans of the actor had to take umbrage with the film for which he won.

Wellll….I'm happy Rami Malek identified Bohemian Rhapsody as a movie about a gay man. I wish someone had told the screenwriters. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 25, 2019

Or remind us about who directed it.