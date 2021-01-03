TikTok is the place where all of the bizarre memes you probably don’t understand originate these days. Now it’s also where a successful musical based on a Pixar movie was born. The production received considerable buzz online over the weekend, and it was the final culmination of a project that started with a simple video on the platform and turned into a star-studded online event.

According to Deadline, the musical has raised more than $1 million for The Actors Fund, which has helped out-of-work actors in need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event spiraled into a major, multi-song production starring TikTok stars as well as some Hollywood and Broadway talent who were eager to help.

What first started as a viral TikTok about a musical adaptation of the beloved Disney-Pixar title became a full-fledged production complete with Hollywood stars. Taking inspiration from the 2007 animated flick, the crowdsourced TikTok musical follows an ambitious and culinarily savvy rat as he uses a hopeless chef to make his mark in the cooking world. Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical premiered on Friday, New Year’s Day, and will continue to stream until Monday. Reaching an audience of more than 200 million fans world wide, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical featured TikTok creators performing alongside the likes of Titus Burgess, Wayne Brady, Adam Lambert, Ashley Park and more.

Even the New York Times theater critic reviewed the musical, so you know it’s legit. The stream is available here, and you can donate as little as $5 to see it for yourself before it disappears on Monday.