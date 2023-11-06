When Zack Snyder said he was building a cinematic universe on Netflix, he wasn’t kidding around. According to a new interview, Snyder has revealed that his upcoming sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon, is surprisingly set in the same universe as his 2021 zombie thriller, Army of the Dead.

We say surprising because Army of the Dead is set in Las Vegas while Rebel Moon takes place in a fictional galaxy way the heck out in space. The two couldn’t be further apart, but Snyder has opened up about how the films are connected even though that link would have been shown in an animated series that never got completed.

“Army of the Dead has a pretty vast mythology that never made it into the movie. There’s actually a character from Rebel Moon in the Army of the Dead animated series that we never did,” Snyder told Total Film. That series was called Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, but it never saw the light of day. However, if it did, there would have been a visible connection to Snyder’s upcoming sci-fi film.

“At one point in the show, they go through a portal into another dimension, and there are characters in that other dimension that they come across,” Snyder said, “In Rebel Moon, they’re in this bar, and one of the aliens is one of the characters from the animatic. So it’s definitely a shared universe.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Rebel Moon:

When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire premieres December 22 on Netflix.

(Via Total Film)