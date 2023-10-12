Rick and Morty is about to kick off its seventh season, inching the show ever closer to the 70 additional episodes promised back in 2018. There used to be huge gaps between seasons, but not anymore. To the team’s credit, at the end of this season they’ll be 4/7ths of the way to their goal. Perhaps that’s made co-creator Dan Harmon and company cocky, as now they’re even teasing a movie.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Harmon talked about having a pow-wow with no less than Zack Snyder, who wondered if he could use his weight at Warner Bros. Discovery to get a Rick and Morty film off the ground.

“Not him saying, ‘I get to do it,’ or anything like that. He was totally a super fan and was just like, ‘Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness?’” Harmon recalled. He then made some “Snyder Cut” jokes: “So, the Rick and Morty movie is coming as soon as Zack Snyder gets back from his vacation, because I want to start with a Snyder cut of that movie and then I want to do the director’s cut of a Snyder cut release, so we can just have a six-hour Rick and Morty movie and three hours of it is in black and white.”

Harmon may be kidding, but he did seriously meet with Warner Bros. brass. He came away confident that they agreed on the “same conceit” and that “it felt like maybe it was time to get the ball rolling.”

Harmon also said his “philosophy would be to just take a Rick and Morty adventure, and spend a bunch of extra money on it and make it 90 minutes long.” He added, “Not to try to earn its feature status by virtue of canonical dramatic tone shifts or anything like that, but rather to just make it a super badass episode of Rick and Morty.”

In other words, don’t expect a Rick and Morty movie that doesn’t ruins the vibe. Expect something more along the lines of Duck Tales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp or Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, where it just feels like a slightly pricier and longer version of the show.

Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim starting October 15.

