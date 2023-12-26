The first installment in Zack Snyder‘s new sci-fi series, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, only hit Netflix a few days ago, but already the streamer is pumping up fans for the next installment, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer for The Scargiver on Christmas morning, and it promises an epic conclusion to the ultra-violent galactic showdown that Snyder unleashed in Part One.

Here’s the official synopsis:

REBEL MOON – PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

However, before the grand finale arrives in April, Rebel Moon fans will be treated to a director’s cut of the first film. While neither Snyder nor Netflix has announced a release date for the director’s cut of Rebel Moon – Part One, Snyder has teased that it will drop some time before the release of Part Two.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver hits Netflix on April 19, 2024.