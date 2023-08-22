Zack Snyder just dropped the biggest look yet at his upcoming sci-fi epic Rebel Moon.

The space epic is a decades-in-the-making passion project for the director who originally pitched it as a darker, more mature Star Wars film in the early 2010s that was heavily-inspired by the Akira Kurosawa samurai films that sparked George Lucas’ imagination. When Lucasfilm passed on the pitch, Snyder struck out on his own and turned the film into an original project for Netflix where Rebel Moon is set to premiere later this year.

Now, split into two movies because Zack Snyder is going to Zack Snyder, the director unveiled a new teaser trailer at Gamescon where fans got their first look at the opening chapter to an all-out intergalactic war.

Here’s the official synopsis:

When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

Rebel Moon starts streaming December 22 on Netflix.