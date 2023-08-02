Sucker Punch is the Star Wars: The Last Jedi of Zack Snyder movies. Depending on who you ask, it’s either the worst thing he’s ever made (Rotten Tomatoes thinks so), or it’s a misunderstood gem. “Polarizing” is the word Snyder used to describe the reaction to his action-fantasy film during a recent interview with Letterboxd.

“It was a very polarizing film. To be frank, the people I’ve run across who’ve come to me and said ‘Sucker Punch is my favorite movie’ are normally angsty teenage girls. It’s like a Morrissey song or something,” he said (the more you ignore Sucker Punch, the closer Zack Snyder gets).

Snyder felt disheartened by the main criticisms he heard of Sucker Punch, that it was “too exploitative” and that “people took the movie as if the girls fighting and all that stuff was the movie.” So he wants a Zack Snyder’s Justice League-like director’s cut in the hope that people will reconsider it.

“Brazil was a big influence on the movie as well. I’d say those three movies really – Brazil, Frances, and All That Jazz really were the main influences of the movie. I’ve never gotten around to doing the director’s cut. I still plan to at some point.”

If Sucker Punch does get a director’s cut, can everyone be chill this time?

(Via Letterboxd)