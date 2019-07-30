Rebel Wilson ‘Loved The Reaction’ To The Widely-Mocked ‘Cats’ Trailer

Getty Image

Where were you when you first saw the Cats trailer? It’s a question future generations will ask of anyone alive in 2019. The first moving images from the Andrew Lloyd Webber adaptation inspired a field day on social media, with everyone getting in their best diss at what was truly one of the strangest-looking blockbusters in cinema’s nearly 125-year history. But you know who wasn’t hurt by the ocean of jokes? Co-star Rebel Wilson.

The Bridesmaids vet — who plays Jennyanydots, the lazy cat who arises from her slumber to do a tap dance number — was talking to Cosmopolitan (as picked up by Entertainment Weekly), and when the subject of the controversial ad was brought up, she was ready with an answer.

“I loved the reaction. I think it was a bit polarizing and people will be super-curious to see the finished product,” Wilson said. “What you got in that trailer was just some small samples of it, but it’s going to be such a big movie. And the cast is obviously incredible.”