If you want to believe that the original Mean Girls is the story of one outsider’s odyssey through high school and the hard moral lessons that she learns about being an awful person in the name of maintaining a tight grip on popularity, then so be it. But while Regina George (Rachel McAdams) is meant to be the villain of the film due to her cruel barbs and iron rule, I disagree firmly with the idea that she is without value.

Regina may not be perfect, she may even be a (really) mean girl, but let us never forget that it was her delicate eco-system that was thrown out of whack by the incursion of Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) and her pranks, and that some of what Regina said in the film might even make her seem less like a total villain when re-framed slightly.

So, in the name of proving that to you and in celebration of the recent micro reunion and the trailer drop for the remake, we’re asking you to look at some of these Regina moments from the original and tell us that she doesn’t seem a little less evil and a little more relatable. Because, and I don’t want to freak you out, there is a little bit of Regina in us all and the true villain of Mean Girls was high school, itself.

When Regina Taught Cady About Pop Culture

Regina: Cady, do you even know who sings this?

Cady: Um, the Spice Girls?

Regina: I love her. She’s like a Martian!

The internet allows us all to move within our own interest herds, snuggling up with the pop culture creations that please us on the regular. Because of this, our legs give out and our vision tunnels when someone expresses complete obliviousness to those things. With the above moment, Regina was simply vocalizing the thing you say with your eyes to Xander from work when he’s all, “What is Game of Thrones?”

Also, I want to live in a world where I think all pop songs come from the Spice Girls. Or more accurately, I want to live in a world where all pop songs do come from them.

Regina Uplifts A Classmate

Regina: Oh my God, I love your skirt! Where did you get it?

Lea: It was my mom’s in the ’80s.

Regina: Vintage! So adorable.

Lea: Thanks.

Regina: [after girl walks away] That is the ugliest effing skirt I’ve ever seen.

Yes, on the surface, this is bad, but if you switch the perspective, that girl is going to have a dynamite day lost in the breezy summer fantasy that is a fashion compliment from the most popular girl in school. And as for Regina, say what you will, but she knows how to maintain her spot atop the high school food chain. Lea’s an ally in that moment and Regina is a hell of a politician.

Regina’s Doctor Frankenstein Moment

“She thinks she’s gonna have a party and not invite me? Who does she think she is? […] I, like, invented her, you know what I mean?” – Regina

If metaphors are your thing, this is a bit Dr. Frankenstein realizing that his monster has run amok, but it’s actually worse because the monster (Cady) was given life (which in high school, means popularity) by Regina and now she’s trying to replace her in the social hierarchy. Actually, it’s like, if you were on a space ship and you gave someone oxygen and then they bounced up and were like, “Peace!” and then locked you out of your own slumber pod. Yeah, exactly like that. Metaphors are your thing, right?

Regina Doles Out Some Tough Love

“Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen!” – Regina

I applauded Regina for sparing Lea from the truth about her Mom’s ugly vintage skirt (so ugly, Lea), but Lea is just another student while Gretchen is Regina’s friend. You don’t spare friends the hard truths. Fetch, which Gretchen keeps trying to turn into a thing, wasn’t birthed to be something that lives among the slang stars, it was meant to die in the gutter, and Regina makes that happen.