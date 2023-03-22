Renfield — or as you’ll call it opening night, “two tickets for The Nicolas Cage as Dracula Movie, please” — comes out next month. This is an exciting development for fans of vampires, Nic Cage, and What We Do in the Shadows (it’s the next best thing until the show returns). Until then, Universal Pictures has released the final trailer for the comedy-horror film, which stars Nicholas Hoult as Renfield, the count’s long-suffering servant. You’d think he would have learned better after working with Immortan Joe, but oh well.

You can watch the trailer above.

“The more I thought about the Dracula character, the more I saw him as Love in Exile, a kind of romantic addict who is symbolic of… you can supplant any addiction, whether it’s alcohol or heroin or sex, or whatever, and turn that bloodlust,” Cage told Collider about playing Dracula. “And he wants the blood, but this is all coming from a place of loneliness and unrequited love for hundreds of years, and he’s constantly getting his heart broken. So this is more the pathos of Dracula from what I’ve found in my analysis of his psyche.”

The Pathos of Nicolas Cage as Dracula would also be a good title.

In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

Renfield opens on April 14th.