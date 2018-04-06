Lucasfilm

Earlier this week, Simon Pegg made some news when he told Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast that J.J. Abrams probably did have grand plans for Rey’s lineage and the events of The Last Jedi changed all that. Pegg said, “I think that’s kind of been undone slightly by the last one. There was some talk about, you know, a kind of relevant lineage for her.”

This, of course, put social media into a frenzy, again, with Rey Truthers believing there’s still hope that Rey has some secret backstory that has her being related to a famous character from the original trilogy. Because, you see, according to them, in The Last Jedi, Kyo Ren lied to Rey to trick her into thinking she’s nobody. (At this point I won’t dare point out that Rey said it herself because no one wants to listen to that part.)

Ugh, I hate this subject! So this is the last time I will be spending any sort of effort explaining why this idea to retcon Rey’s lineage is stupid. First of all, I don’t take anything Simon Pegg says at face value for reasons I won’t go into here (you can ask me later), but let’s just say his word is not gospel to me. Second, why would J.J. Abrams be the overall architect of this trilogy? He bolted after The Force Awakens. That’s great he had “an idea,” but, at the time, the next two movies weren’t his movies. By the time he came back on for Episode IX, he already knew what happened in The Last Jedi.

So if you are a Rey truther, what is it you want? Why is her family so important? (Though, I will concede she does need a last name. It’s weird the two main characters of this trilogy don’t have last names. Just make it Rey Sunstalker, or something?) And I’m not saying J.J. Abrams won’t retcon Rey’s lineage in some way, it’s his movie after all, but what I am saying is that doing so would be stupid. You basically have four options and all of them are stupid and bad and I will explain why.