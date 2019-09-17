Rihanna Responds To Rumors That She’s Playing An Iconic Villain In ‘The Batman’

Outside of it being written and directed by Matt Reeves and not starring Ben Affleck, little is known about 2021’s The Batman, including which villain won’t be able to piece together Bruce Wayne = Batman. It probably won’t be Joker and/or Harley Quinn — not when there’s 73 other Joker and/or Harley Quinn movies in production — or, even though it would be perfect casting, Rihanna as Poison Ivy. Unverified reports have claimed the “Work” singer is on the “internal wishlist” of actresses to play the Gotham botanist, and she stirred up intrigue when she wrote on Instagram, “bat-mobile, but make it fashion.” But when asked about the rumor, she basically did the Shy Ronnie laugh:

When asked about the “hinting,” Rihanna responded, “Wait, did I hint anything? Oh that?! Really? That!? Are you serious? No, that has nothing to do with Poison Ivy… That [post] has to do a lot with Batman [because] I have separate obsessions. I have bigger obsession with Poison Ivy, I’m just being honest. And yeah, I died my hair red because of Uma Thurman in the original.” (Via)

Rihanna added that although Warner Bros. hasn’t reached out to her, “I would love to go in and try out because Poison Ivy is one of my obsessions in life. I did it for Halloween one year, I mean come on!” I unfortunately couldn’t find a photo of Rihanna-as-Poison Ivy (or Rihanna-as-Bane from Batman & Robin), but it probably looks something like this.

Flowers and poison and a knife, but make it fashion.

