Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Legendary Screenwriter William Goldman

Getty Image

William Goldman, the writer behind The Princess Bride, All The President’s Men, and Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, died on Friday at the age of 87 from colon cancer and pneumonia. The sheer range of his screenwriting prowess is evident from these three titles alone. He won Oscars for the latter two, a Western buddy film and a suspense-filled masterpiece, and obviously, The Princess Bride (adapted from his own book) continues to inspire goofy strings of consistently repeatable dialogue, so it’s an understatement to say that he will be missed, in the cinematic realm and far beyond.

His talents allowed him to straddle genres in a seemingly effortless manner, from Misery to Chaplin to The Stepford Wives. To that effect, Hollywood figures (including many who worked very closely with Goldman, who did not shy away from the spotlight like some writers are prone to do) are gathering on social media to pay tribute to a legend. Stephen King thanked him for the “beautiful” screenplay (later directed by Rob Reiner) for his novel.

So sorry to hear of the passing of William Goldman. He was both witty and talented. His screenplay of my book MISERY was a beautiful thing. Rest In Peace, Bill. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 16, 2018

Reiner was quick to chime in as well, speaking to the honor of directing The Princess Bride, as well as his final (and fitting) exchange with Goldman.