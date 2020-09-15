Unlike Daniel Radcliffe, who criticized J.K. Rowling’s misinformed anti-trans remarks, another Harry Potter actor has unfortunately come to the author’s defense.

Robbie Coltrane, who played Rubeus Hagrid in all eight films of the series, told the Radio Times, “I don’t think what she said was offensive really.” Rowling made a terrible joke about trans people and later tweeted, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.” Her new book also has an anti-trans plot. So, what were you saying about Rowling not being “offensive,” Hagrid?

Coltrane continued:

“I don’t know why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended. They wouldn’t have won the war, would they? That’s me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think, ‘Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight and carry on.’”

Coltrane, 70, stopped there, not because he realized he was reaching peak Old Man Yells at Cloud with His Backwards-Ass Opinion and wanted to change his ways, but because, “I don’t want to get involved in all of that because of all the hate mail and all that sh*t, which I don’t need at my time of life.”

You know who else doesn’t want to deal with “all that sh*t” from Rowling? Trans people.

Hagrid is dead to me. pic.twitter.com/z0CS7NBjFP — CH (@OfficialCWH) September 15, 2020

(Via the Huffington Post)