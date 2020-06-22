Allegedly we’ll be able to see Tenet in theaters in late July, though who really knows? Despite movie theater chains like AMC crowing about reopening next month, Covid-19 cases have been spiking all over the nation and the curve is not exactly flattening. No matter what happens, at least we’ve gotten some incredibly entertaining interviews from one of its stars, Robert Pattinson.

In profile after profile, the erstwhile Edward Cullen has been delightfully strange and self-deprecating, whether it’s talking about his disastrous attempts to microwave pasta while quarantining in London to a new chat with Entertainment Weekly, in which he says he was pretty sure he screwed up his first interview with director Christopher Nolan.

“I was in London at the beginning of last year and had kind of absolutely nothing going,” Pattinson told EW. He continued:

“So, I was panicking about that when out of nowhere there was a call to say, ‘Do you want to come back to LA?’ [I] went to meet him, and we kind of talked for three hours, and I have no idea what I’m meeting for, what the subject is. I was actually going back through his filmography to kind of try and predict what sort of genre he would go into next. And then, after hours of talking, he finally kind said in the last two minutes, ‘So, I’ve been writing this thing and would you like to come back and read it?'”

It was then that Pattinson thought he’d made a fatal move.

“There was this pack of chocolates on the table,” the actor said. “I had a massive blood sugar drop by the end of this conversation. I thought I was going to pass out because we’d been talking so much. I was trying to concentrate so much. Finally, I asked for one of the chocolates and he immediately ended the meeting. I was like, oh my god, I f—ed it up.”

Of course, we all know that Pattinson didn’t screw it up, and that Nolan forgave his cryptic chocolate faux pas, if it even was one, and gave him a co-starring role in a movie so big Nolan is insisting it has to be seen in a giant movie theater. Will Tenet wind up being as fun as Pattinson one-on-ones? We’ll see. Someday.

(Via EW)