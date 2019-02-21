‘RoboCop Returns’ Director Neill Blomkamp Doesn’t Seem Like A Fan Of KFC’s New ‘RoboCop’ Ads

Every few months, KFC releases a string of commercials in which Colonel Sanders mantle is passed on to a new actor or actress. Rob Lowe, Reba McEntire and “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones have all worn the characteristic white suit, hair and makeup in some form or fashion over the years. These appointments usually cause more laughs or eye rolls than not, but it seems KFC’s decision to enlist original RoboCop actor Peter Weller to play the Colonel isn’t sitting well with some folks.

Specifically, District 9 director Neill Blomkamp, who is currently developing the franchise revival (and pseudo-sequel) RoboCop Returns. When a Twitter user shared an image of Weller in costume as the RoboCop-esque Colonel Sanders with Blomkamp on Twitter, the director responded by saying, “yeah this is a problem.”

Blomkamp didn’t offer a follow-up to his comment, which provided no specifics as to precisely how or why the KFC ads are problematic. Considering what little is known about RoboCop Returns‘ development, however, one can easily surmise that the director’s distaste for the commercials may stem specifically from Weller’s involvement.

