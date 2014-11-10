Rumor: ‘Wonder Woman’ Has Found A Director

We always insist you season rumors with a touch of salt around here, but some are more interesting than others. And Lexi Alexander, director of Punisher: War Zone, stating they’ve found a director is definitely one with some credibility.
For the record, it’s not Alexander; she makes that abundantly clear. But she does drop a few hints about who it might be for Forbes:
Alexander said that she has not been approached by the studio, and has discouraged her managers from throwing her hat in the ring. “I can’t say they wouldn’t consider me, but they haven’t reached out.” She said she heard Warner Bros. had been made an offer to another female director.
“If she says yes, everybody will be very happy, including me,” Alexander said. “Still, I don’t see at this point why anyone would say yes. There is huge pressure … If [a female director] does fail, then all of a sudden it’s ‘all women suck at directing.’”
Alexander knows of whence she speaks: Look up who got the blame for Punisher: War Zone not making bazillions of dollars, despite the fact that two Punisher movies before that hadn’t done well, either. Still, the hint is interesting.
When the full directorial list went around, to be honest, it was a mess. Most of them were clearly on said list because they had a vagina, not because they had any interest in, or facility for, the material.
And despite the various problems a Wondy movie has to deal with, Warners really does not want to screw this up. Keep in mind they’ve been developing a Wonder Woman movie for more than a decade now, and they’re building an entire cinematic universe around this character. The scrutiny is intense.
So, from what Alexander is stating, my guess is they gave Kathryn Bigelow whatever she wanted. She was probably their first option, actually; she’s won an Oscar, she doesn’t currently have anything in production according to the IMDb, and she’s an experienced action movie director. But, of course, this assumes Bigelow is interested; we’ll find out soon enough.
Oh God no. Tho is wouldn’t surprise me considering Warner’s/DC has made one horrible decision after another. Nope, wouldn’t surprise me at all.
Latino Review is at best fifty-fifty on this stuff.
@Dan Seitz Cincuenta-Cincuenta
I liked the Thomas Jane Punisher movie.
So did I! But it wasn’t exactly a world-beater.
I also liked that movie. I always thought it could have been better if they either had chosen a different villian or another actor to play the villian in this movie
It was no ‘Homeless Dad’
Go watch the short Laundry Day with Thomas Jane and tell me with a straight face you still like the movie.
Laundry Day is better, but the fact is Jane just really does that character justice. Travolta was just too cartoony.
If its Diablo then it fits their MO of being horrible at this.
Too bad Lexi Alexander wasn’t approached. P:WZ *was* shitty, but I never really considered it her fault (especially since she was locked out of the editing bay), and Green Street Hooligans is one badass piece of work. If vajayjay is a resume requirement she’d be my pick.
Although to be fair, it’s been suggested they dig into the TV talent pool of directors, and I think that’s an excellent idea as well. Someone who’s proved herself within the industry could come out guns blazing.
Check out “Stander” and then tell me Bronwen Hughes wouldn’t make a great Wondy director.
I hope they get Bigelow and she shits on their rumored storyline. It’d be the best thing to happen to DC.
Sofia Coppola will turn it into a movie about daddy issues (sup, Zeus) with an inditastic soundtrack.
I don’t think hiring a director largely because they’re a woman is a problem at all, in fact it’s a solid decision. For one, directors do movies that are out of their known range all the time and do a great job. Given how male directors get more opportunities in general, it’s almost certain they’re more likely to get offers out of their known range as well. The newest Captain America was a hit critically and commercially and prior to that the Russo brothers were either best known for You, Me, and Dupree or for doing episodes of Community. It’s also just the case that women and men have different perspectives/experiences so it makes more sense to give the job to a woman.*
*This is not to say that a female director would be inherently better than any male director solely because she’s female. But the number of male directors known for handling female characters well isn’t exactly a long list. On average, an unknown female director is probably more likely to do justice to a female character than an unknown male director.
Put it to you this way: Female directors deserve more opportunities (I say this as somebody still pissed off about how Jane Campion has been treated). But they shouldn’t have opportunities opened or closed to them based solely on being female. Realistically, why Bigelow hasn’t been in the mix for making a superhero movie before now is a question with no good answer.
I think that argument’s a bit of a fallacy though. The way to get closer to equality is unfortunately not to treat people in disparate situations equally. If you treat two unequal things equally they’ll never be equal.
Realistically, they should be considering men as well, but they should be leaning towards hiring a woman unless given a good reason to do otherwise.
she deserved blame for punisher war zone being bad because the whole thing felt like the nyquil dreams of someone who spent a day watching slipknot music videos and boondock saints.